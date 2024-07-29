Suspect hides in river during police pursuit

BELMONT, N.C. — A man is in police custody after police say that he led them on a foot chase Sunday afternoon.

Police say they arrived at a home in Belmont Sunday afternoon to serve felony arrest warrants for Travis Kirby.

Kirby was known to be armed and dangerous according to officials.

As officers approached Kirby took off on foot.

Officers used a police K9 to track Kirby.

Kirby was then found explained by officers as “trying to conceal himself in the Catawba river.”

Marine units were then requested to get him out of the river and arrest him.

Kirby is currently awaiting extradition.

