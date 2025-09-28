Suspect taken into custody following shooting in Chester County

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — A suspect has been taken into custody following a shooting that occurred in Chester County Saturday.

The Chester County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call in the area of Goldmine Road and Connor Road in Chester around 3 p.m. One person was shot.

The suspect, Michael Ray Hood, 55, was taken into custody Saturday night.

The Chester County Sheriff’s Office thanked their drone team, K9 tracking team and the York County Sheriff’s Office K9 Tracking Team for their help in locating Hood.

