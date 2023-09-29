Suspect in vehicle chase fled on foot, CCSO searching

CHESTER, S.C. — Chester Sheriff’s deputies are searching for a man they say ran from law enforcement after a vehicle chase Friday morning.

The search began in the area of Center Street and Pine Ridge Road in Chester, South Carolina around 2 a.m. Friday.

CCSO deployed a drone and bloodhound tracking team until 4:30 a.m.

After more than two hours of searching, the Sheriff’s Office announced they could not find the suspect but would continue to patrol the area. The additional drone and dog tracking units stopped their efforts.

