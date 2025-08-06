SUV overturned in Uptown crash

CHARLOTTE — Delays are forming after a crash in Uptown Wednesday morning.

ALERT: This crash involving an overturned vehicle is in the middle of the intersection of McDowell St. and E. 6th St. in #Uptown #clt #cltraffic #clttraffic pic.twitter.com/wofKmmmPeR — Traffic Team 9 (@TrafficTeam9) August 6, 2025

The crash happened around 8:45 a.m. at McDowell Street and East 6th Street.

Photos from the scene show an SUV overturned, blocking the intersection.

Channel 9 is reaching out to MEDIC to find out if anyone was hurt.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

