SUV overturned in Uptown crash

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
CHARLOTTE — Delays are forming after a crash in Uptown Wednesday morning.

The crash happened around 8:45 a.m. at McDowell Street and East 6th Street.

Photos from the scene show an SUV overturned, blocking the intersection.

Channel 9 is reaching out to MEDIC to find out if anyone was hurt.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

