Swatting call prompts massive police response in Cornelius

CORNELIUS, N.C. — Cornelius police officers responded to a swatting call Wednesday night.

Someone called 911 about an alleged shooting at Queensdale Drive off Bethel Church Road and officers rushed to the scene.

“It was pretty scary because we first drove in the neighborhood, and you could see cops with AR-15s out,” said neighbor Rob Keller.

They got in contact with the homeowner and her son and determined it was a swatting call.

“This is pretty serious stuff someone could get seriously hurt you never know if someone is mistaken,” Canosa said. “And they get shot, so I think it’s quite serious.”

No one was shot. There were no injuries and no crime was committed at the home, police said.

“They said stay in your house and don’t come out of your home and we’ll let you know when the coast is clear,” said neighbor Maureen Canosa.

A swatting call is when someone makes a call to emergency services to try and bring a lot of law enforcement officers to an address.

In many cases, the caller says that someone has been shot or that someone is going to harm themselves.

These fake calls are extremely dangerous, and they put everyone at risk.

The Cornelius Police Department said it “takes these calls very seriously as the response requires many officers and the same response each time.”

Detectives are investigating where the call came from. However, this can be difficult because many calls are made online.

