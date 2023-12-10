Sylvan Learning opens new location in Lake Wylie

LAKE WYLIE — Sylvan Learning, the leader in supplemental and enrichment education for students in K-12, opened its newest location in Lake Wylie on Wednesday.

“We’re proud to open our doors in Lake Wylie and provide a one-stop, all-subject resource to support students through every stage of their academic journey,” CEO of Sylvan John McAuliffe said.

The program has a tested tutoring strategy and a technology-based curriculum that gives each student a plan to track their goals.

The program has 710 locations. The new facility in Lake Wylie is on Charlotte Highway.

Locals Nancy and Joe Shrewsbury own Sylvan Learning Lake Wylie. Nancy previously spent 20 years as a teacher.

“Although I sunset my career as a teacher, I’m reinvesting my time and energy into something I truly love outside of the classroom,” Nancy said. “Our goal is to be a resource for students, no matter where they are in their educational journey. We’re excited to expand our reach into the greater Lake Wylie community.”

Nancy and Joe also run another facility in Rock Hill.

(WATCH BELOW: Weddington High School football team wins fourth state championship)

Weddington High School football team wins fourth state championship

©2023 Cox Media Group