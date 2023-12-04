‘Talladega Nights’ estate sale heads to auction. What’s up for grabs?

LAKE NORMAN, N.C. — The $6.75 million sale of a Cornelius mansion featured in comedy flick “Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby” made waves on Lake Norman when it recently sold to newly retired NASCAR driver Kevin Harvick.

Now, the couple who sold that home are auctioning off some of their estate.

Daniel and Judith Moore have tapped Mooresville-based Wyatt and Son Auctions to head their estate sale, the items of which currently hold a collective value of $350,000, founder and CEO Shane Wyatt Parker said.

The first online auction is set for Dec. 7-10, with nearly 250 items up for bidding.

