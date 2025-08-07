Tanker truck crash closes I-485 ramp in northwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — The ramp to Mount Holly Road on the Interstate 485 inner loop is closed after a tanker truck ran off the road and into a ditch Thursday morning.
According to North Carolina State Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 3:40 a.m. in northwest Charlotte.
Officials say the tanker is empty, but crews will be working to clear the crash throughout the morning.
There is no word on any injuries.
This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.
