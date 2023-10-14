Brat Trot 5k raises funds for local animal shelter

MOORESVILLE — On Tap Crafty Brews hosted its third annual Brat Trot 5k on Saturday.

The event was meant to help Lake Norman Humane, a non-profit animal shelter that rescues, rehabilitates, and works to find homes for pets.

Attendees could adopt a pet from the shelter at the event.

After the run, an Oktoberfest celebration was held with vendors, food, music, and more.

To learn more about Lake Norman Humane, click here.

(WATCH BELOW: New partnership addresses overcrowding at west Charlotte animal shelter)

New partnership addresses overcrowding at west Charlotte animal shelter

©2023 Cox Media Group