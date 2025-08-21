Taste of fall expected with drop in heat and humidity this weekend

CHARLOTTE — A taste of fall is on the horizon in the extended forecast, meteorologist Danielle Miller said on Thursday afternoon.

Severe Weather Team 9 is tracking a slow-moving cold front that will bring a few showers and storms to the Carolinas over the weekend. Behind the front, we’ll see a drop in both the heat and humidity that will make it feel more like the end of September, rather than the end of August.

Monday will be our transition day with seasonal conditions and highs in the mid-to-upper 80s. However, late Monday into Tuesday, we’ll see temperatures fall into the 60s and our humidity drop too.

By Tuesday afternoon, highs will only be in the upper 70s to low 80s. Morning lows will continue to fall through the middle of the week with more rural spots likely dropping into the 50s.

These below normal temperatures look to continue through the beginning of September, though don’t let your guard down quite yet, Miller said. This taste of fall will be just that, a taste, with typical September stickiness more than likely to return.

VIDEO: Thursday afternoon’s forecast

Thursday afternoon's forecast with Meteorologist Danielle Miller

©2025 Cox Media Group