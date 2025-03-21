Teacher accused of shoving 10-year-old against gym wall

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — A teacher in Lancaster County was charged with assaulting a student at an elementary school.

The sheriff’s office says last month, Michael Edwards grabbed a 10-year-old boy in gym class at Buford Elementary School and shoved him against the wall for not following rules.

Authorities say the boy wasn’t seriously hurt.

Edwards turned himself in Friday on misdemeanor charges and is out of jail on bond.

The school district put him on administrative leave.

