Teacher charged for alleged sexual acts with a student, Cornelius police say

CORNELIUS, N.C. — A teacher has been arrested for allegedly having an inappropriate relationship with a student, according to the Cornelius Police Department.

Police said they began investigating the relationship on Aug, 2.

After a thorough investigation, detectives were able to obtain warrants for 26-year-old Tyler Dean Melton. Melton was a teacher at Southlake Christian Academy at the time of the incidents, according to police.

Tyler Dean Melton

Police said Melton has been charged with felony sexual acts with a student, as well as indecent liberties with a student.

Melton was issued a $10,000 unsecured bond after turning himself in at the Mecklenburg County jail.

