Teachers in Burke County could soon live in transformed classrooms

MORGANTON — The Burke County School District is looking at ways to provide affordable housing for its teachers.

The district began conducting a feasibility study to determine whether it could transform a closed elementary school into dozens of apartments.

Channel 9′s Dave Faherty spoke with district leaders about the idea to turn Chesterfield School, which was functional from 1935 to 2018, into housing, specifically for teachers and first responders.

“It will be really important for our new folks who are coming right out of college, who may be relocating to Burke County, to have an opportunity for them to have housing,” said Bob Acord with Burke County Schools.

Acord, the director of auxiliary services for the district, took Faherty inside the old Chesterfield school.

It would include transforming classrooms into up to 31 apartments, including studios, one and two-bedroom units.

The district says the price of rent in the Morganton area costs between $1,500 and $1,800.

