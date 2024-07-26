TeamSmile hosts free dental clinic for kids in Uptown

CHARLOTTE — Inflation and high costs have made it difficult for many parents across Charlotte to afford healthcare for their children but one organization met that need for 100 kids.

Dentsply Sirona, in partnership with TeamSmile, held a free dental clinic Friday morning at Truist Field.

Spencer Flowers told Channel 9 that she needed two extractions done to stop the pain in her mouth.

Her mother, Brittney Ford, said the first quote she received to have the work done was $700. But in the end, she paid zero by getting work done by TeamSmile.

“Great deal. I think we were quoted like $700 so we’re saving,” Ford said.

Flowers was one of the 100 kids who were able to take advantage of the free checkups, cleanings, x-rays, fillings, and much more.

TeamSmile, said this is something they have been doing around the country while in partnership with professional sports teams.

“And to start the children when they’re young understanding that importance. So, in addition to treating them today were provide the education and the inspiration for them to take care of their mouth to take care of their oral health when they’re young,” said John McCarthy, executive director of TeamSmile.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, children from low-income families are twice as likely to have cavities compared to those with higher incomes.

But no matter the background, Ford said this work helped her in a major way.

“It’s very helpful for many parents and then being able to keep up with our children’s dental health,” Ford said.

This isn’t the only place Smile Club has done this work. They have done it in multiple states over the past few weeks.

