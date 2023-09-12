Teen from Florida dies in crash in Sherrills Ford

SHERRILLS FORD, N.C. — A 19-year-old man from Florida died in a crash that happened Tuesday afternoon in Sherrills Ford, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 3 p.m. on North Carolina Highway 150 near Beaver Boulevard.

According to a highway patrol spokesperson, a Honda Civic was going west on Highway 150 when it went off the right side of the road before crossing back and flipping over onto its roof.

Highway Patrol told Channel 9 that Robert Allen Heath III of Tavares, Florida, was killed in the crash.

Heath wasn’t wearing a seat belt, and he was ejected from the car during the crash, authorities said. Investigators don’t believe excessive speed or alcohol were involved.

No other vehicles or people were reported to be involved in the crash.

