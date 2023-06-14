Teen paralyzed in shooting graduates high school, set to attend college

Chrishaun Hough, who was paralyzed in a shooting in 2020, graduated Tuesday from Porter Ridge High School in Union County.

Hough’s cousin, Malik Byrd, was killed in the Wadesboro shooting.

The graduation was a celebration of Hough’s hard work and preparation for his future.

“I fought pretty hard to get here, you know?” Hough said. “But you know, I made it or whatever, so I just got to thank God for that -- keeping me blessed, for sure.”

Hough received a full ride to Wingate University through the Wayfind Program, which required him to maintain a high GPA and participate in program activities and meetings throughout high school.

