Teen paralyzed in shooting graduates high school, set to attend college

Chrishaun Hough, who was paralyzed in a shooting in 2020, graduated Tuesday from Porter Ridge High School in Union County.
Hough’s cousin, Malik Byrd, was killed in the Wadesboro shooting.
The graduation was a celebration of Hough’s hard work and preparation for his future.
“I fought pretty hard to get here, you know?” Hough said. “But you know, I made it or whatever, so I just got to thank God for that -- keeping me blessed, for sure.”
Hough received a full ride to Wingate University through the Wayfind Program, which required him to maintain a high GPA and participate in program activities and meetings throughout high school.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
- ‘I was tearing up’: Teen paralyzed after Wadesboro shooting gets full-ride scholarship
- ‘Make my bro proud’: Wadesboro high school honors life of teen killed in shooting nearly 2 years ago
- Wadesboro police, community come together on the basketball court
- ‘I miss him’: Local teen paralyzed after shooting set on mission to keep his slain cousin’s memory alive
- ‘The feeling is tense’: Wadesboro residents pray for peace after 4 shot in 8 days
- ‘It’s not fair’: High school athlete killed, cousin hurt in Wadesboro shooting
VIDEO: State offers $5K reward for arrest in Wadesboro shooting that left teen dead, another paralyzed
©2023 Cox Media Group