Teen suspect in Rock Hill shooting turns himself in, police say

ROCK HILL, S.C. — A teen suspect in connection to a shooting in Rock Hill has turned himself in Sunday, police say.

According to police, Jerrique Tavrone Markez Dunham was wanted for his involvement in the shooting that occurred at McDonalds on Aug. 25.

Dunham, 19, was arrested on attempted murder and possession of a weapon charges.

He was also served two warrants for a shooting where he was identified as the suspect who fired a gun into two different homes.

