Teen throws firework at officer during street takeover: CMPD

CHARLOTTE — An 18-year-old was arrested after he threw a lit firework at a police officer during a street takeover arrest over the weekend in north Charlotte, according to police records.

It happened around 3 a.m. Sunday near a warehouse on Woodpark Boulevard. Police were conducting a traffic stop as part of a street takeover. While an officer was removing a passenger from a car involved in the takeover, police say Dawson Payne threw the firework.

According to court documents, the firework missed the officer but hit his patrol car.

Court documents reveal that Payne fled the scene after the firework incident. Officers later arrested him during another traffic stop related to the street takeover.

Jail records say Payne is from Lexington. He was charged with assault with a deadly weapon on a government officer. He was being held without bond in the Mecklenburg County Jail as of Monday.

