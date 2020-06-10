Teen’s 'Protest from Home’ movement allows those who can’t attend marches to still show support

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — You might think to be a part of a protest you need to march along demonstrators, but a local teen is proving that's not always true.
College-bound Malik Hamilton is going door-to door to help people show their support when they can’t go out in person through his ‘Protest from Home’ movement.
He gets people to sign posters in support of the marches against police brutality that are happening all over the city and the world.
“It’s important to me because everybody should be heard,” he said. “I don’t want to stop until there’s a change.”
Hamilton said he's already gotten about 500 signatures.
His goal is to get to 1,000 and then display the posters somewhere in uptown Charlotte.
