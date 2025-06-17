Tega Cay golf cart ordinance clears second reading, nears final approval

TEGA CAY, S.C. — A proposal that would let people in Tega Cay drive golf carts at night outside their neighborhood needs to pass one more reading before it becomes city code.

The ordinance passed its second reading Monday night.

This would require golf carts drive only on roads with a speed limit of 35 mph or less, and have headlights and taillights on after dark.

Those changes align with a new South Carolina law enacted in May.

