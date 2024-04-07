‘They can do anything’: Girl Tech Summit introduces local students to STEM careers

CHARLOTTE — Dozens of Charlotte students learned about nontraditional career options in STEM at a Girl Tech Summit on Saturday.

The Queen City chapter of the National Coalition of 100 Black Women hosted 8th to 12th-grade girls at the Renaissance West STEAM Academy.

They went through activities tied to STEM, or Science, Technology, Engineering and Math.

Dr. Lisa Workman, chairperson for the chapter, says she wants to show these young students that there’s more career options that they may not know about.

“A lot of times, unfortunately, they are not sure of what’s out there, and they think about just the basic careers,” she explained. “But we want to let them know there are so many more things out there. There’s nothing wrong with the more traditional careers, but we’re really excited to let them know they can do anything their mind sets them to.”

Some of these exercises focused on things like food science, science with cosmetics, and decoding.

The Tech Summit is part of the Coalition’s mission to bring education equity to underserved Black youth in Charlotte.

