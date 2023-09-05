‘They will not stop’: Rock Hill mom raises concerns over crosswalk near middle school

ROCK HILL, S.C. — A Rock Hill mom is raising concerns about a crosswalk that she says has become dangerous.

The crosswalk next to Sullivan Middle School has faded markings and drivers zoom through the crosswalk, ignoring the kids waiting to cross the street. Channel 9 took video on Tuesday that showed about a dozen kids from Sullivan Middle trying to cross Eden Terrace. Car after car passed until one driver blew a horn and stopped, allowing the kids to cross.

“I’ve seen kids wait, and then they’ll see the cars passing by, but they will not stop,” Sheryll Ruocco said.

Ruocco wants the crosswalk repainted and other new safety measures.

Reporter Tina Terry took the concerns to state and local leaders, who said the improvements could only happen with help from the entire community.

A Rock Hill police spokesperson told Terry they have added unmarked and marked patrol cars in the area.

“We have had some concerns raised by parents as well as the school,” Michael Chavis said. “Just being present is a big deterrent seeing patrol officers out there.”

According to Chavis, the road itself is state-maintained. Any repainting or pedestrian signals would have to come from the South Carolina Department of Transportation.

Rock Hill Schools has asked the state for help at other school crossings, including the one near Sullivan Middle.

“Yes, we have put in requests to look at not just this crosswalk but others as well,” school spokesperson Lindsay Machack said.

The district is looking at what else they can do.

“There are lots of things that can be done. Traffic equipment that can be installed on our property that we’re looking into,” Machack said. “You talk about flexi sticks, public art, statues, things that really draw attention to a driver to make them see that there are children here.”

SDOT told Terry they were unaware of this specific issue but said their traffic engineers would evaluate it. Anyone with complaints about roadways in South Carolina can call 855-467-2368.

(WATCH BELOW: Do you know how these crosswalks work? Many Charlotte drivers don’t)

Do you know how these crosswalks work? Many Charlotte drivers don’t

©2023 Cox Media Group