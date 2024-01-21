Thornhill Rites of Passage hosts business pitch competition for entrepreneurs

CHARLOTTE — Several young men got the chance to learn about entrepreneurship at a special event Saturday night.

The Thornhill Rites of Passage Foundation hosted a business pitch competition for boys of color. It was sponsored by Wells Fargo and Coca-Cola.

Young men in grades 7th through 12 were able to share their entrepreneurial ideas with peers and older mentors.

Organizers say they wanted to create a competitive “shark-tank” like environment.

The business pitch is a competition they have to come up with a business idea and then pitch to a panel. The entrepreneurs learned the power of public speaking and other necessary tools.

The foundation says they want to instill four key principals un young men of color, including character, competence, competitiveness and citizenship.

