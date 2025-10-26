Thousands celebrate at Fort Mill’s annual Fall Festival

FORT MILL, S.C. — Thousands of people gathered at Baxter Town Center in Fort Mill on Saturday to celebrate the Fall Festival and Market Day, featuring 125 vendors and various attractions.

The festival, held on Market Street, offered a wide array of items for sale, food options, and interactive games. The event is a popular annual tradition that draws significant crowds each year, organizers said.

The Riverview Volunteer Fire Department participated in the festivities by bringing their trucks for a demonstration.

The festival also included live entertainment, inflatables, and slides.

