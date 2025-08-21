Local

Thousands without power in west Charlotte

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
Morehead Power Outage
CHARLOTTE — Duke Energy reported over 2,500 customers without power in west Charlotte Thursday morning.

The outage is in the area along Remount Road near Uptown and Wesley Heights.

Duke Energy says the outage was caused after a car crashed into a utility pole on West Morehead Street near Morton Street. That portion of the road is closed while Duke crews make repairs.

Channel 9 is asking for more information on the incident and when customers can expect power to be restored.

