Thousands without power in west Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Duke Energy reported over 2,500 customers without power in west Charlotte Thursday morning.

The outage is in the area along Remount Road near Uptown and Wesley Heights.

Duke Energy says the outage was caused after a car crashed into a utility pole on West Morehead Street near Morton Street. That portion of the road is closed while Duke crews make repairs.

Channel 9 is asking for more information on the incident and when customers can expect power to be restored.

VIDEO: Lightning strike explosion captured on camera, no injuries reported

Lightning strike explosion captured on camera, no injuries reported

©2025 Cox Media Group