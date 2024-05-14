Lockdown lifted at Porter Ridge campus

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — A threatening phone call led to a lockdown at three schools in Union County Tuesday afternoon. It was lifted around 2:15 p.m.

According to Union County Public Schools, Porter Ridge High School “received a threatening phone call that appears to be unsubstantiated at this time.” The high school was placed on lockdown around 1 p.m.

That call prompted a lockdown at the Porter Ridge elementary and middle schools as well.

UCPS said additional law enforcement officers were on campus, and the Union County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the call.

All of the students and employees are safe in the campus buildings, according to UCPS.

