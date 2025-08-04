Three arrested, face multiple charges in two Mooresville incidents

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — On Saturday, Mooresville Police responded to two incidents involving an assault and weapon threats, leading to multiple arrests.

Officers first responded to a welfare check on Meadow Hill Circle, where a woman was found with visible signs of assault. Shortly after, police received a call about a disturbance on East Plaza Drive, involving threats with a handgun.

The initial call for a welfare check was made by Stephen Johnson, 43, who expressed concern for an acquaintance’s safety. Upon arrival, officers confirmed a woman had been assaulted.

The second incident involved Johnson, the original caller, and Brett Moir, 36, Witnesses reported that Johnson was pistol whipping Moir, who was attempting to flee the scene.

During the investigation, officers discovered that Johnson possessed a firearm prior to their arrival, which was later concealed by Heather McCann, 42.

All three people involved were arrested and face multiple charges.

Moir was charged with assault by strangulation, assault inflicting serious bodily injury, assault on a female, misdemeanor crime of domestic violence and communicating threats. He is being held on no bond.

Johnson was charged with assault with a deadly weapon and communicating threats. He was given a $2,500 secured bond.

McCann was charged with carrying a concealed weapon and accessory after the fact. She was given a $1,500 secured bond.

