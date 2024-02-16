Three displaced following apartment fire in west Charlotte, firefighters say

CHARLOTTE — An apartment fire is under investigation in west Charlotte Friday morning, according to the Charlotte Fire Department.

The incident began just after 6 a.m. on Southwest Boulevard near Brookshire Boulevard.

Firefighters said it took more than 30 minutes for them to get the fire under control.

However, three residents have been displaced, and one of the four cats had to be rescued.

No injuries have been reported.

The American Red Cross will be assisting the displaced residents, according to the fire department.

VIDEO: ‘Abnormal electrical event’ caused apartment fire in west Charlotte, firefighters say

‘Abnormal electrical event’ caused apartment fire in west Charlotte, firefighters say





©2024 Cox Media Group