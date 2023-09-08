Three people fined after trying to bring guns into Meck County courthouse

CHARLOTTE — Three different people have tried to bring guns into the Mecklenburg County Courthouse in the last two weeks.

The Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office sent out a public notice on Friday to remind people not to try to bring the guns inside.

The gun owners were stopped at security checkpoints after they either forgot they had a gun or didn’t know they weren’t allowed. All incidents were isolated.

All three guns were seized and the owners were fined.

(WATCH BELOW: Police search for thieves who stole 29 guns from east Charlotte pawn shop)

Police search for thieves who stole 29 guns from east Charlotte pawn shop

©2023 Cox Media Group