Thursday Night Football: Panther guard Austin Corbett set to hit field after injury

CHARLOTTE — The Carolina Panthers will take on the Chicago Bears during primetime Thursday night football.

Channel 9′s Anthony Kustura delved into one player who will be returning to the field after a recovery journey.

It’s been 294 days since guard Austin Corbett tore his ACL.

Last week’s win against Houston proved to be an emotional one, as it marked his first action on the field in more than nine months.

Corbett said his assistant trainer, Katy Rodgers, worked with him through hundreds of hours of rehab. He said he considers her to be like a member of his family.

“I’m spending five to six hours here, just not at home, not able to be the dad and husband that the offseason allows you to be. So it was definitely a different year, and Katy was everything to us for that,” Corbett explained.

You can watch Cobrett and the rest of the Panthers take on the Bears in Chicago at 7 p.m.

