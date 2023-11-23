Timeline extended for affordable housing development in Ballantyne

CHARLOTTE — The City of Charlotte is giving Crosland Southeast more time to build affordable housing in Ballantyne.

Charlotte City Council will vote Monday to give the developer until the end of June to close on financing on the 80-acre site known as Eastland Yards.

The city says because of the site layout, the developer took longer than expected to finalize site plans.

Plans began in 2018 and site preparations kicked off in 2022.

The city also says Crosland Southeast needs more time to finalize financing and permitting.

The Ballantyne proposal was one of nine affordable housing projects the Charlotte City Council considered back in April.

