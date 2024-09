One of the biggest trends in buying clothes right now doesn’t involve new clothes.

More teens and their parents are choosing to buy second-hand.

>> In the video at the top of the page, the growing popularity of thrift shopping, and why young people are embracing it so strongly.

(WATCH BELOW: What is ‘slow shopping,’ and how can it save you money?)

What is ‘slow shopping,’ and how can it save you money?

©2024 Cox Media Group