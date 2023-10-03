Toddlers, family member killed in York house fire

YORK, S.C. — A house fire in York claimed the lives of three family members Sunday morning.

Two young girls and a related man died in the fire that consumed the house on Barron Park in York, the county coroners office released.

Bryan Patton, Jr., was in the house with Malayah and Milani Patton. Malayah and Milani were both under the age of 4. Bryan’s 28th birthday is later in October.

The cause of the fire has not been released yet.

Autopsy and toxicology reports have been completed.

The fire is under investigation by the York City Police Department, South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, South Carolina State Fire Marshal, and the York County Coroner’s Office.

This is a developing story check wsoctv.com for updates.

(WATCH: Homegoing service announcement for city worker killed in house fire)

Homegoing service announcement for city worker killed in house fire

©2023 Cox Media Group