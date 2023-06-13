Toll Brothers adding 740 homes at Griffith Lakes community in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — National homebuilder Toll Brothers Inc. is well underway on its large residential community in north Charlotte.

The Pennsylvania-based builder recently announced the opening of Griffith Lakes, where it has planned 740 single-family homes and townhouses spanning about 1,650 to 3,100 square feet. That master-planned community is on about 400 acres off West W.T. Harris Boulevard, between Old Statesville and West Sugar Creek roads.

The homebuilder began work on the community in 2021. It started some speculative construction and an initial model home in late summer 2022, said Jaime Pou, Toll Brothers’ division president in Charlotte, via emailed responses.

Toll Brothers will build 560 ranch-style homes across three collections and 180 townhouses at Griffith Lakes. Pricing for the townhomes starts in the upper $300,000s, while the single-family homes are priced in the mid-$400,000s.

