Toll Brothers drops $15M on 140-plus acres in Huntersville for 358-home project

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Toll Brothers Inc. has added a large chunk of land in Huntersville to its portfolio, setting the table for a major project there.

An entity affiliated with the luxury homebuilder recently acquired more than 140 acres at Ervin Cook and Gilead roads for just over $15 million, according to Mecklenburg County real estate records. Toll Brothers acquired that land from several property owners.

Toll Brothers previously secured approval from town leaders to build hundreds of homes on a larger plot of land there.

The homebuilder recently started work on Iron Creek at North End, a townhome community at 1420 Hamilton St., near the AvidXchange Music Factory.

