Tommy Bahama restaurant and shop set for debut

CHARLOTTE — Shopping and dining collide at this Tommy Bahama concept at SouthPark mall. The brand’s Marlin Bar will open there later this month.

Its 9,720-square-foot hybrid space is set to open at the Charlotte mall on March 21, taking the former McCormick & Schmick’s space. That’s in front of Dick’s Sporting Goods at the mall’s entrance and across from Reid’s Fine Foods on its west side.

The Marlin Bar concept melds a casual dining experience with Tommy Bahama’s retail footprint in an open floor plan.

The store will carry men’s and women’s sportswear, activewear and swim collections. It sells home entertainment and décor items as well.

The restaurant will dial in on shareable food and signature craft cocktails, with indoor seating as well as a patio.

