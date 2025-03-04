TONIGHT ON 9: President Trump to deliver joint address to Congress

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump directed his administration to “pause” military aid to Ukraine after the contentious meeting in the Oval Office with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday.

Trump on Tuesday placed tariffs on goods from Mexico and Canada, along with increased duties on goods from China. The move drew retaliations from Canada and China.

The president is scheduled on Tuesday at 9 p.m. to address a joint session of Congress, as his second administration moves to recast the federal government, implement “America First” policies and redefine U.S. support for Ukraine.

