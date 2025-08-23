Tour de Turns: Charlotte’s cycling community unites to combat food insecurity

CHARLOTTE — The 14th Annual Tour de Turns took place on Saturday at Carmel Road Neighborhood Park in Charlotte, aiming to combat local hunger.

The event featured a variety of cycling and walking routes through South Charlotte neighborhoods, with all proceeds benefiting Nourish Up, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year.

Participants chose from 15-, 25-, 37-, and 62-mile cycling routes, as well as 3- and 6-mile walking routes. After the event, attendees enjoyed lunch provided by Chick-fil-A, a craft beer garden by Middle James, ice cream from Shake Shack, and live music by Jim Terrell.

The event also featured appearances by Sir Purr and the Top Cats, to add to the festive atmosphere.

A new addition this year was the Stuff the Truck Food Drive, where participants could drop off non-perishable food items without leaving their vehicles. Registered participants who brought a bag of groceries received a free beer.

The top individual fundraiser won a two-night stay at Hotel Domestique, a luxury retreat inspired by the Tour de France.

Volunteers are encouraged to help with the event, with opportunities to work at water stops or the food drive, and they will be treated to lunch.

Tour de Turns has grown significantly over its 14-year history, raising hundreds of thousands of dollars to fight food insecurity in Mecklenburg County.

