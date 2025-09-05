Town Brewing, Lenny Boy brew up beverages from purified wastewater

CHARLOTTE — Two local breweries are gearing up to launch limited-edition beverages using recycled Charlotte water.

Town Brewing Co. and Lenny Boy Brewing Co., in collaboration with Charlotte Water and Xylem Inc. (NYSE: XYL), will each release a canned beverage brewed with QC Water — clean water created from recycled wastewater.

This will be Town Brewing’s second QC Water collaboration. It launched its Renew Brew Pale Ale in February 2024. This time, the local brewery went seasonal with Renew Brew Fall Classic Märzen Lager, a malty Oktoberfest-style seasonal. Additionally, Lenny Boy is releasing Crown Bucha, a kombucha with notes of raspberry, lemon and ginger.

The brews will launch on Sept. 13 with coordinated events beginning at 10 a.m. at Lenny Boy and 11 a.m. at Town Brewing. The launch will include free yoga classes hosted by Charlotte Water. The public will also be able to sample the Crown Bucha on Sept. 20 at the U.S. National Whitewater Center’s Flow Fest and Renew Brew on Sept. 27 at Town Brewing’s seventh anniversary event.

Brandon Stirewalt, director of operations at Town Brewing, said in a news release that the original Renew Brew was successful in showing the public what clean, recycled water can be used for.

“We wanted to create the (Märzen Lager) as a way to keep that momentum going and highlight the versatility of QC Water,” he said. ”Brewing a seasonal spinoff lets us continue telling the story of sustainability and innovation while offering Charlotte beer lovers something new to enjoy.”

