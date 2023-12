AVERY COUNTY, N.C. — The Town of Newland will be experiencing a water outage early Friday morning.

City leaders said the outage will affect the majority of the town.

A boil water advisory was issued for the town around 1:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Officials said more information will be released as it becomes available.

