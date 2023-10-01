Town of Rock Hill kicks off annual Blues, Jazz Festival

ROCK HILL, N.C. — Dozens gathered as the town of Rock Hill kicked off its 19th annual Blues & Jazz Festival on Saturday.

The event ran from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the FARMacy’s Community Farmstop on Crawford Road.

Mellogroove helped the festivities begin by giving a free concert.

On Oct. 6, the festival’s signature Old Town Crawl returns allowing festivalgoers to enjoy live music from eight different groups throughout six different local restaurants.

To learn more about the festival, click here.

