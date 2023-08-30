Townhome project nears completion in Dilworth’s historic district

CHARLOTTE — A small townhome project more than two years in the making is nearing completion on a prime corner in Dilworth’s historic district.

The 12-unit development is on a 0.34-acre site at 325 East Blvd., which intersects with Euclid Avenue. Each townhome includes two bedrooms and two to two-and-a-half bathrooms, with 10 units at either 1,323 or 1,374 square feet. The two remaining townhomes are larger, at 1,507 and 1,632 square feet.

The project — called 325 East Townhomes — should be finished by the end of September, said developer Eric Lemieux of Denciti Partners LLC.

