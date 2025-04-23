Townhome project proposed in south Charlotte faces pushback

CHARLOTTE — More housing could be coming to Providence Road in south Charlotte.

A developer wants to put up to 220 townhomes on Providence Road near Kuykendahl Road, across from Charlotte Latin School.

The developer is also asking the city council to downzone 12 acres south of the property. This would only allow single-family homes on that plot of land.

Council members held a public hearing on the project Monday night, and several neighbors spoke in opposition.

They will take a vote on the development in the coming months.

