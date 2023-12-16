Toys for Tots Charlotte fulfills donation requests after Ch. 9 story airs

CHARLOTTE — Hundreds of families will have gifts under their tree this year and many of them have Channel 9 viewers to thank.

Channel 9 reported last week that Toys for Tots Charlotte was short thousands of toys to donate to families in need.

Families and nonprofits requested 8,000 toys but only had 3,000 in the warehouse.

Toys for Tots extended its donation deadline and after our story aired, Channel 9 viewers stepped up to help.

The group now has 15,000 toys ready to go to families in need.

“Especially for mothers like me, single mothers that have three children that can’t totally buy everything that they need,” said parent Jacinta Delancy. “So just that extra support. It does help.”

“Thank you to WSOC-TV,” said Staff Sgt. Logan Myers, coordinator of Toys for Tots Charlotte. “The donations from the last interview we did were tremendous.”

Families who requested toys can pick them up through Saturday.

Extra donations will be put in storage and will go to families next year.

