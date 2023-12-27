Traffic accident closes entrance to Charlotte Douglas Airport

CHARLOTTE — A traffic accident has caused the entrance to Charlotte Douglas Airport to be closed.

⚠️ Due to a traffic incident, select lanes are closed at the Josh Birmingham Parkway entrance to CLT. Please drive carefully and allow plenty of time. Crews are working to re-open lanes as soon as possible. Billy Graham Parkway is an alternate route. — CLT Airport (@CLTAirport) December 27, 2023

The incident occurred at the Josh Birmingham Parkway of the airport.

Airport officials said crews are working to reopen lanes as soon as possible.

Travelers are encouraged to give themselves plenty of time due to traffic.

Billy Graham Parkway can also be used as an alternate route.

VIDEO: Man agrees to plea for sexually assaulting flight attendant on plane to Charlotte

Man agrees to plea for sexually assaulting flight attendant on plane to Charlotte

©2023 Cox Media Group