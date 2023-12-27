Local

Traffic accident closes entrance to Charlotte Douglas Airport

CHARLOTTE — A traffic accident has caused the entrance to Charlotte Douglas Airport to be closed.

The incident occurred at the Josh Birmingham Parkway of the airport.

Airport officials said crews are working to reopen lanes as soon as possible.

Travelers are encouraged to give themselves plenty of time due to traffic.

Billy Graham Parkway can also be used as an alternate route.

