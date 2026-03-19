Traffic stop attempt uncovers major drug and firearm seizure

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department identified a suspect involved in selling marijuana and marijuana vape pens.

When officers attempted a traffic stop, the suspect fled at high speed but was safely tracked and taken into custody without incident.

A search of the vehicle and a subsequent search warrant at the suspect’s residence led to the seizure of a vehicle, three firearms, body armor, a money counter, nearly $4,000 in cash, multiple cases of suspected marijuana vape pens, and approximately 4.9 pounds of suspected marijuana.

Kentral Morton, 22, is facing multiple charges, including possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana, felony flee to elude, reckless driving, speeding, and driving while license revoked.

VIDEO: Major cash seizure on I-85 linked to illegal drug activity

Major cash seizure on I-85 linked to illegal drug activity

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