Traffic stop leads to fugitive arrested on murder warrant

MONROE, N.C. — Jamison Jashawn Chambers, 25, of Wingate, who was wanted for murder, was arrested Tuesday in Monroe during a traffic stop, police said.

Chambers appeared to have been impaired from alcohol, was driving with a suspended license, and had a child in the car.

He had fugitive warrants from Chesterfield County for failing to appear on charges of murder, possessing a weapon during a violent crime, and armed robbery.

The officer also found a concealed handgun with Chambers at the time of the arrest, which was on Highway 74 near Morgan Mill Road.

Chambers is in custody at the Union County Detention Center under no bond.

He was charged with multiple other charges, including driving while impaired, carrying a concealed weapon, and child abuse, and served with those fugitive warrants.

