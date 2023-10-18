Transunion consumers wait to cash in on $23M owed to them

Some consumers have been asking Action 9 if they must do anything to cash in on the $23 million the credit reporting agency TransUnion has to pay consumers.

Action 9 investigator Jason Stoogenke checked.

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau told him no.

The bureau claims TransUnion broke the law regarding some background checks and security freezes.

The company emailed Stoogenke that it didn’t do anything wrong but agreed to pay the penalties to resolve the cases and move on.

If you’re a victim, the agency knows who you are and will get money to you.

However, it’s just not clear when.

VIDEO: Some asking Congress to hold Equifax, Experian, Transunion more accountable

Some asking Congress to hold Equifax, Experian, Transunion more accountable

©2023 Cox Media Group