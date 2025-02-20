Travelers should check with airlines for updates as weather impacts flights

CHARLOTTE — Inclement weather in the U.S. is causing some disruptions at Charlotte Douglas International Airport, with over 150 flight cancellations reported as of 6 a.m. Thursday.

According to FlightAware, the cancellations at Charlotte Douglas are part of a broader pattern of disruptions affecting airports nationwide. Less than a dozen flights have been delayed..

>> Check Charlotte Douglas flight updates here.

Travelers are advised to check with their airlines for the latest updates before heading to the airport, as the situation is affecting flights across the country.

As the weather continues to impact air travel, passengers should remain vigilant and stay informed about their flight statuses to avoid inconvenience.

VIDEO: Thursday morning’s forecast

Thursday morning's forecast with Meteorologist Keith Monday





