Local

Tri-town water connection stalled as Valdese awaits grant approval

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
This file photo shows the city of Morganton water treatment plant. The city and the town of Valdese are looking into potentially connecting the two systems. (The Morganton News Hearld)
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — Cities in Morganton and Drexel will be receiving over $15 million in federal funding to improve their water infrastructure following Hurricane Helene.

However, Valdese was let out, according to reports from the Morganton News Herald.

ALSO READ: ‘Power of water’: Mountain school still facing uphill battle 1 year after Hurricane Helene

This is expected to put a key tri-town water connection on hold.

Without Valdese’s share, the $12 million project cannot move forward.

While officials say they are exploring other grants, the town expects to know if they will get approved soon.

VIDEO: ‘Power of water’: Mountain school still facing uphill battle 1 year after Hurricane Helene

‘Power of water’: Mountain school still facing uphill battle 1 year after Hurricane Helene

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read