Tri-town water connection stalled as Valdese awaits grant approval

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — Cities in Morganton and Drexel will be receiving over $15 million in federal funding to improve their water infrastructure following Hurricane Helene.

However, Valdese was let out, according to reports from the Morganton News Herald.

This is expected to put a key tri-town water connection on hold.

Without Valdese’s share, the $12 million project cannot move forward.

While officials say they are exploring other grants, the town expects to know if they will get approved soon.

